Criminals who are caught twice with corrosive substances will automatically face a prison sentence of at least six months under new proposals to tackle violent crime.

The two strikes rule will mirror a system rolled out in 2015 for offenders repeatedly caught with knives, the consultation document, published today, says.

Minimum sentences were introduced for those aged 16 and over who are convicted of a second or subsequent offence of possession of a knife or offensive weapon.

The punishment is at least six months’ imprisonment, which can include suspended terms, for adults, while young offenders face a minimum four-month detention and training order.

Judges must impose the minimum sentence unless there are particular circumstances relating to the latest offence, the previous offence or the offender which would make it unjust to do so in all the circumstances.

A new offence to stop the sale of acids and the most harmful corrosive substances to under-18s is also being considered.

Police figures show there were 408 attacks using corrosive substances between November 2016 and April this year.

The use of corrosive substances as a weapon is centuries old, but whilst the number of offences is relatively small, we are concerned about its increasing use as a weapon, the document says.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: All forms of violent crime are totally unacceptable, which is why we are taking action to restrict access to offensive weapons and crack down on those who carry acids with the intent to do harm.

The proposals relating to possession and sales of corrosive substances and online sales of knives apply to England, Wales and Scotland.

