The number of cases of animal cruelty being filmed and shared on Snapchat has rocketed by 340% in the past year, according to new figures released by the RSPCA.

Animal welfare campaigners believe that the biggest offenders are children who not only carry out the abuse and record it, but then share it with their friends via the messaging service.

In 2015, the charity received 27 reports of this kind of abuse being shared on Snapchat, but a year later that had shot up to 69. So far this year 119 complaints (a rise of 340%) have been reported and there are still three months of the year left.

It’s as shocking as it is disturbing and what’s really saddening is that this abuse is mostly being committed by children, an RSPCA intelligence researcher, who works covertly to gather evidence for prosecutions, told Sky News.

These children are then sharing the videos and pictures with their peers. Some days it’s very difficult to get those images out of my head.

Some of the images passed to Sky News by the RSPCA were too disturbing to broadcast. When the charity receives the material it works diligently to find out where it was filmed – and by whom – before then contacting schools, teachers and parents.

At the Hopefield Animal Sanctuary in Brentwood, staff are still reeling after intruders broke in and abused some of their animals in August.

We’ve had three cases of people breaking in, said manager Lianne Angliss.

We were alerted by a supporter who had seen on Snapchat that someone had come down and grabbed Nathan, one of our goats, by the horns and pulled him onto the electric fence.

She sent us that picture.

There was another video where they pushed one of the pigs over and scared the horses.

The lady that sent them to us just screenshotted them, as most people know Snapchat is not forever, so we would have been unable to get the footage.

Nathan is a little bit subdued, he’d normally come up and say hello.

He’s not coming up so much now, he’s probably scared to death.

So why has the number of incidents being reported risen so dramatically in such a short space of time?

For some people it will be sinister and they will want to relive the event over and over again, said Dr Pam Ramsden, a psychology lecturer at the University of Bradford.

Other people who will do it are trying to impress people with how cruel they can be. People have always done this. The difference now is that they can show a wider audience, as opposed to two or three lads doing something terrible, they can show a group of 20 people at the pub.

In a statement, Snapchat said: This sort of cruelty is illegal and should never be broadcast on Snapchat. We encourage anyone who sees something like this anywhere to always report it.

