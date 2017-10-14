Hillary Clinton has described Donald Trump’s decision not to re-certify the Iran nuclear deal as " a very major mistake".

The Democratic Party presidential candidate, who lost to Mr Trump in last year’s election, said that he was basically throwing open the door to Iran’s nuclear deal, one more time.

Speaking in London, she said: There is no evidence that on the nuclear programme, Iran has cheated in the agreement that the UK and other powers, along with the United States, entered into with Iran.

So basically, for political reasons or for personal reasons – it is unclear which – he is basically throwing open the door to Iran’s nuclear programme, one more time. I think that is very dangerous.

Her words came after President Trump described the Iran deal as one of the worst and most one-sided agreements the US had ever signed.

The landmark Obama-brokered deal limited Iran’s nuclear capability in return for the lifting of some sanctions.

Mr Trump savaged Iran’s rogue regime in a speech at the White House, in which he also imposed extra sanctions on the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

He blamed Iran for spreading death, destruction and chaos all around the world and said it had committed multiple infringements of the deal.

But Iran’s President, Hassan Rouhani, said the US leader’s speech was full of baseless accusations against his country.

Among the other critics of Mr Trump’s actions was John Kerry, who was Secretary of State when the deal was negotiated.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr Kerry said Mr Trump’s move lacks common sense and strategic thinking, to say nothing of maturity.

He appealed to Congress and other allies to act as the only adults left in the room with the power to protect our national interests.

Mr Kerry slammed Mr Trump for creating an international crisis, adding: It’s a reckless abandonment of facts in favour of ego and ideology from a President who would rather play a high-stakes game of chicken with the Congress and with Iran than admit that the nuclear agreement is working.

By destabilising the agreement the President weakens our hand, alienates us from our allies, empowers Iranian hardliners, makes it harder to resolve North Korea and risks moving us closer to military conflict.

Leaders from countries such as France, Germany and the UK voiced their support for the deal.

Mr Trump tweeted on Saturday morning (UK time): Many people talking, with much agreement, on my Iran speech today. Participants in the deal are making lots of money on trade with Iran!

Mr Trump’s decision does not mean the pact will be scrapped – instead it will be forwarded to the US Congress.

Lawmakers will then have 60 days to decide whether to reimpose sanctions or modify the laws on America’s involvement in the pact, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).

The original sanctions on Iran had included a freezing of financial assets, weapons sales and crude oil exports.

Under the restrictions, the country lost more than a hundred billion dollars in oil revenue between 2012 and 2016 alone.

On the implementation of the deal in January 2016, the White House said Iran had completed all steps to ensure its nuclear programme was exclusively peaceful.

