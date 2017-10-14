Youngsters on the Isle of Wight are being encouraged to attend the Youth Zone at the Isle of Wight Literary Festival.

There are around 40 events dedicated to children aged 4 to 14, but organisers say they’ll appeal to people of all ages.

The Youth Zone forms part of the Isle of Wight Literary Festival which is back at Northwood House. The youth section is made up of three large yurts and dome structures, cellars and the community hall.

There are a number of workshops hosted by National authors.

Award-winning British children’s book author and illustrator, as well as acclaimed horror story writer, Chris Priestly is telling spooky stories in the cellars (most suitable for children aged 10 and over).

There are magicians and a pop-up Shakespeare with a junior version of Macbeth. and Simon James, renowned illustrator and author is specialising in eco-themed tales. Sue Bailey will also be telling stories.

Theatre producer and performer, Joe Plumb is hosting a ‘Direct Your On Play’ workshop to encourage creativity and enhance imagination.

Jake Rodrigues (pictured) will retell the curious story of The Cat in the Hat by Dr Seuss today (Saturday) at 10.30am.

There’s also a spoken-word spectacular this evening (Saturday) in the community hall from 7pm until 10pm.

Organiser, Elspeth Giddens says it’s a great opportunity for the youngsters:

I and my team of volunteers work really hard to bring authors to the Island because it’s inspiring for our young people. There’s always a huge response of excitement from the children.

Elsbeth added that she hopes it’ll lead to future successful authors and performers on the Island:

I believe the Youth Zone this year will help children engage with the arts, produce their own writing and have the confidence to do their own performances after seeing what’s going on.

Many events are free, with some ticketed at £2. Tickets must be booked in advance.

You can book tickets and find more details via www.isleofwightliteraryfestival.com.

