Casino Royale actress Eva Green has said she felt "shocked and disgusted" after an encounter with Harvey Weinstein in which she allegedly had to "push him off".

The Bond actress is the latest star to speak out in the widening sex harassment scandal involving one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers.

Green’s statement came after her mother, Marlene Jobert, told a French radio that her daughter was a victim of this horrible man, and that he did to her what he did to all the others.

He promised them, like everyone, to promote their career in exchange for sexual favours, Ms Jobert told Europe 1 radio.

In a subsequent statement to Variety, Green said: I met him for a business meeting in Paris at which he behaved inappropriately and I had to push him off.

I got away without it going further, but the experience left me shocked and disgusted.

:: The Accusers:

Green said she had not discussed the case before because she wanted to maintain her privacy, but had decided to speak out as other women share their stories and risk having their personal reputations tarnished by association.

Green praised what she said was the bravery of these women and said: The exploitation of power is ubiquitous.

This behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be eliminated.

The scandal broke out when The New York TImes published an expose last week.

Since then, around 30 women, including Kate Beckinsale, Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, have said Weinstein has sexually harassed or assaulted them.

:: Harvey Weinstein expelled by Oscars Academy

The New Yorker has also published allegations of rape from three women.

Weinstein has unequivocally denied allegations of non-consensual sex against him and of illegal sexual harassment.

He was fired last Sunday by The Weinstein Company, the studio he co-founded with his brother Bob, and has been left by his wife.

He is believed to have checked into rehab.

:: The Critics:

Colin Firth, who won an Oscar in the Weinstein-produced The King’s Speech, also weighed in on the scandal, saying actress Sophie Dix told him 25 years ago about an alleged incident involving Weinstein.

Firth told the Guardian: I remember her being profoundly upset by it. To my shame, I merely expressed sympathy.

I didn’t act on what she told me, he added, saying the conversation has come back to haunt me in the light of these revelations.

It’s the only direct account of this kind of behaviour by Harvey Weinstein that’s ever been told to me, he added. What I heard, it turns out, was part of a horrifying pattern.

:: Goldman Sachs mulls its £750k stake in The Weinstein Company

He said: Other women have been hurt since. And those of us who didn’t act on our one bit of knowledge – and especially those of us who went on to work with Weinstein – have that on our conscience.

Dix, who starred opposite Firth in the 1993 film Hour Of The Pig, went public with her allegations this week.

:: The Defenders:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is to hold an emergency meeting today to discuss throwing Weinstein out.

The meeting will involve the Academy’s 54-member board of governors.

The Producers’ Guild of America is also meeting to discuss the scandal and consider possible disciplinary proceedings and Weinstein’s membership, a report says.

