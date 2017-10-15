British actress Lysette Anthony has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her.
Anthony, currently appearing in soap Hollyoaks, becomes the fifth woman to accuse the disgraced filmmaker of rape.
The 54-year-old told The Sunday Times that the attack took place in the 1980s.
:: Harvey Weinstein expelled by Oscars Academy
According to the newspaper, she told the Met Police that she had first met Weinstein in New York, agreeing to meet him later at a house he rented in London.
She said: The next thing I knew he was half undressed and he grabbed me.
It was the last thing I expected and I fled.
But Weinstein then started stalking her, she told the paper, turning up at her home.
She said: He pushed me inside and rammed me against the coat rack.
He was trying to kiss me and shove inside me.
Finally I just gave up.
She described the attack as pathetic and revolting.
On Wednesday she tweeted that she had reported a historical crime, adding that she felt sick and sad.
The Met Police said it was passed a sexual assault allegation by Merseyside Police the same day, adding that it would be assessed by officers from Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.
:: Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, critics and defenders
Weinstein, one of Hollywood’s biggest names, has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.
But, since the publication of a New York Times report alleging abusive behaviour stretching back decades, allegations of rape, sexual harassment and sexual assault have continued to mount.
:: ‘An overcrowded brothel’: Hollywood’s infamous casting couch
Weinstein was kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Saturday, a move that follows him being expelled from the company he co-founded after selling Miramax – The Weinstein Company.
His wife, British fashion designer Georgina Chapman, has also said she is leaving him.
He is believed to have checked into rehab.
