British actress Lysette Anthony has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her.

Anthony, currently appearing in soap Hollyoaks, becomes the fifth woman to accuse the disgraced filmmaker of rape.

The 54-year-old told The Sunday Times that the attack took place in the 1980s.

:: Harvey Weinstein expelled by Oscars Academy

According to the newspaper, she told the Met Police that she had first met Weinstein in New York, agreeing to meet him later at a house he rented in London.

She said: The next thing I knew he was half undressed and he grabbed me.

It was the last thing I expected and I fled.

But Weinstein then started stalking her, she told the paper, turning up at her home.

She said: He pushed me inside and rammed me against the coat rack.

He was trying to kiss me and shove inside me.

Finally I just gave up.

She described the attack as pathetic and revolting.

On Wednesday she tweeted that she had reported a historical crime, adding that she felt sick and sad.

The Met Police said it was passed a sexual assault allegation by Merseyside Police the same day, adding that it would be assessed by officers from Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.

:: Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, critics and defenders

Weinstein, one of Hollywood’s biggest names, has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

But, since the publication of a New York Times report alleging abusive behaviour stretching back decades, allegations of rape, sexual harassment and sexual assault have continued to mount.

:: ‘An overcrowded brothel’: Hollywood’s infamous casting couch

Weinstein was kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Saturday, a move that follows him being expelled from the company he co-founded after selling Miramax – The Weinstein Company.

His wife, British fashion designer Georgina Chapman, has also said she is leaving him.

He is believed to have checked into rehab.

(c) Sky News 2017: British actress Lysette Anthony in Harvey Weinstein rape claim

Comments

comments