Medical staff in England will be able to quiz patients on their sexual orientation, under new Government plans.

From 2019, patients aged over 16 who go to their GP or hospital could be asked to confirm whether they are straight, gay or bisexual.

NHS England, in a document published on its website, said medical professionals should record the patient’s answer during consultations.

The organisation says the guidance is to keep in line with equality legislation.

Individual trusts can opt out.

Under the move, people will be asked: Which of the following best describes how you think of yourself? They can say they are straight, gay or lesbian, bisexual or other.

They will also be able to state that they are not sure of their sexuality, or decline to provide a response.

An NHS England spokesman said: All health bodies and local authorities with responsibility for adult social care are required under the Equality Act to ensure that no patient is discriminated against.

This information standard is designed to help NHS bodies be compliant with the law by consisting collecting, only where relevant, personal details of patients such as race, sex and sexual orientation.

They do not have to do it in every area, people do not have to answer the questions and it will have no impact on the care they receive.

(c) Sky News 2017: Doctors to ask patients about their sexuality

