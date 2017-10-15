An "extensive" police operation is under way to find two missing girls who failed to return to their homes on Friday.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for Jasmine Agnew, 12, and 14-year-old Leah Dixon, both from Renfrewshire.

They believe the pair may be together and could have got on a bus travelling towards Falkirk.

Leah was last seen in Gauze Street, Paisley, on Friday at around 9.10am, while Jasmine left her home in Sandy Road, Renfrew, at around 3pm that day.

Jasmine is around 5ft 6ins tall with a slim build. She has brown wavy hair and blue eyes and was wearing a black puffer jacket and black skinny jeans.

Leah has a similar height and build and has long brown hair. She was wearing black leggings, a grey long-sleeved shirt, black trainers, a black parka jacket with a fur-lined hood, and she was carrying a camouflage print bag.

Police said a number of inquiries are being carried out to find the girls, with officers in Falkirk also checking for any sightings of them.

Inspector Steven Espie said: We are growing increasingly concerned for the girls given their age and that fact that no-one has heard from them.

We are checking relevant CCTV footage for any additional information and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen the girls to contact us.

We believe they may have got on a bus and travelled to Falkirk and we are undertaking inquiries to ascertain if that is the case.

Police are urging anyone with any information about their whereabouts to contact them.

(c) Sky News 2017: ‘Extensive’ search for two missing schoolgirls

