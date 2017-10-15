Not unlike Harvey Weinstein, I spent much of my week having difficult phone conversations with lawyers and publicists.

I’m used to managing the Hollywood PR machine, but my tolerance was truly tested this week as entrenchment ensued to an unprecedented degree.

:: Harvey Weinstein expelled by Oscars Academy

There was panic over how talent might be questioned over Weinstein, while others freaked out because this story would overshadow their current publicity campaign. Weinstein’s victims are just so inconsiderate, right?

As A-listers including Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone and Annette Bening flew into London for the Film Festival in the wake of the Weinstein scandal, publicists frantically cancelled interviews.

Rather than ban reporters from asking difficult questions, advisers at Number 10 and the White House brief the PM and President to respond appropriately. This may seem like common sense, but apparently Hollywood stars are far too fragile and must be protected at all costs.

:: The Accusers:

And there lies the true magnitude of what this story has exposed: the unyielding and unregulated power of Hollywood.

Some publicists get it. Some responded promptly and properly to the scandal with thoughtful statements. The publicist of one young actress was overheard saying: So we’ve rehearsed the Weinstein question and you know what you’re going to say, right?

But the powerful publicity machine that had helped shut down this story and countless others like it for so long is part of the problem.

:: The Critics:

I met Weinstein a number of times, and I can’t say I spotted a predator or that it ever occurred to me to act on any rumours I heard about certain celebrities. And here lies the catch 22.

As much as the allegations made against Weinstein sicken me and the publicists drive me to despair, I feel utter despondence at those who are asking why these women didn’t come forward sooner.

Let’s be clear, these women are not jumping on the bandwagon. A domino effect has empowered many more to finally speak out, feeling obliged to go on record – even though it could put families and careers at risk – to support the others brave enough to stick their heads above the parapet.

Over the years, many women have complained, spoken out, gone to the police, made claims against Weinstein, and some journalists tried tirelessly to expose him.

There is a New York Police recording from a sting a couple of years ago, where Weinstein gropes and tries to force model Ambra Battilana to come into his room while he showers, telling her he’s famous but she’ll never see him again if she doesn’t give him five minutes.

It paints a picture of a misogynistic, power-crazed predator. But it wasn’t enough for the Attorney General to bring charges against Weinstein.

Many other incidents were covered up, stories shut down by Weinstein’s publicists and lawyers. Huge financial settlements were paid to silence accusers and avoid litigation.

It took a colossal investigative journalistic endeavour spanning years from the New York Times – a news organisation with the rare willingness to invest in such a project – to gather enough hard evidence to even begin to put a dent in the armour of a man like Weinstein.

:: The Defenders:

Weinstein has denied many of the allegations and, soon after the scandal first broke, he said that he came of age in the 60s and 70s when the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different, with his spokesperson adding he is a dinosaur learning new ways.

Then he said he needs help, everybody makes mistakes, and that after rehab he wants a second chance.

Mental health conditions should be taken extremely seriously, and if he genuinely is ill, or has a sex addiction, then he needs treatment, but by describing this as an illness he can create himself a cure, an out, so you have to question whether rehab is right for Weinstein, or just another play from the King of Spin?

Let’s not moan that we are sick of hearing about him, quickly becoming bored of the story as we so often do in this age of short attention spans.

Weinstein, along with scores of men like him, is probably praying for this to quieten down and eventually go away. They are used to getting their way and Hollywood is known for its miraculous career comebacks – just look at Mel Gibson or Roman Polanski.

But there is talk now of a turning point, so maybe this time we can finally move forward? That’s something that Weinstein’s victims – and the victims of men like him – deserve.

http://ooyala.news.sky.com/kwYzkwZDE6MOp-DNXBmER24JhLF9xlnq/DOcJ-FxaFrRg4gtDEwOjM3NjowODE7Tz

(c) Sky News 2017: Hollywood’s PR machine and its secret scandal

Comments

comments