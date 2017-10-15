A man in his 50s has died in as yet unexplained circumstances following an incident in the stable yard at Kempton Park racecourse.

Police said they received a report of a sudden death at the Surrey racecourse on Saturday night.

Kempton clerk of the course Barney Clifford told the Press Association doctors were called in after a person suffered a serious injury in the stable yard.

It is understood doctors had been with the man before he died.

An investigation is under way into the incident that prompted organisers to abandon the remainder of the evening’s programme.

Surrey Police were called to Kempton Park racecourse in Sunbury-on-Thames following a report of a sudden death around 9.20pm on Saturday October 14, a force spokeswoman said.

A man in his 50s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing.

(c) Sky News 2017: Man dies after ‘stable injury’ at Kempton Park in Surrey

Comments

comments