An Isle of Wight mental health charity is being awarded a grant of more than £5,000.

Jigsaw Family Support, based in Ryde, offers psychological therapy and counselling to families in crisis and to children and young people who may have been affected by a family breakdown. The group has received a grant of £5,252 from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) to enable them to support more young people with mental health issues.

The charity tries to help by dealing with the physical and emotional turmoil that may lead to substance misuse or anti-social behaviour. Instead, the team aim to reduce isolation and promote key values of positivity which young people can utilise as they develop into their adult lives.

Tina Maretic, Centre Co-ordinator for Jigsaw says the service is crucial for the Isle of Wight:

“It is vital that children with mental health problems get early support, yet the reality is that mental health for young people has been chronically underfunded for decades. By gaining access to the right kind of counselling and treatment we believe that we can address young people’s problems, effectively transforming how they will deal with issues in their future lives in a more positive way.”

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) has awarded grants totalling £55.058 to ten organisations across the Hampshire area.

The grant has been supported by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire, Michael Lane, who provided match-funding of c.80% to the Youth Mental Health Fund, which supports people between the ages of 5 and 25.

