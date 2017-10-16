VIDEO CPR Training For Cowes Children On Restart A Heart Day

Children from Cowes Primary School have joined hundreds of others from across the Isle of Wight in learning how to do CPR on European Restart A Heart Day.

Scroll down to see and hear the children in action…

Ten year olds Erin Wynn and Rosie Silk joined their classmates for the training session at Cowes fire station and told us they were feeling much more confident about taking action:

“I would feel confident because it could make the person have a better chance of living. Then the ambulance has more of a chance and the person has more of a chance. “Just don’t be worried. Make sure you know what to do. Don’t panic is the best thing.”

The aim today was to give children the confidence to act in an emergency, by calling for help, starting chest compressions, or running for a defibrillator.

Hear from the children of Cowes primary school and those teaching them how to do CPR today…

As Isle of Wight Radio reported, immediate action is crucial for survival and the number of publicly available defibrillators has soared on the Isle of Wight. Find one near you here.

Meanwhile, you can see the children in action earlier…

Comments

comments