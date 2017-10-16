The Earl Mountbatten Hospice has revealed its plans for the £1.5m refurbishment of its Oak House building.

The plans were announced by Chief Executive Nigel Hartley, at an event to mark 35 years of the hospice, last week.

Oak House is large building that stands on the hospice’s site in Newport and is currently mainly used for storage. The plans could see it transformed into a space for brand new projects, including ones designed to make children who might spend their last days at the hospice feel more comfortable about being there.

Funding has already been received for a number of services and it is hoped that Oak House will provide a series of rooms and spaces to offer the new facilities. A fundraising drive will be launched to find the cash to make the refurbishment idea a reality.

The Earl Mountbatten Hospice relies on donations and needs millions of pounds every year to keep running. Nigel Hartley admits next 35 years won’t be without challenge:

“Many more people in the future will need access to good quality care at the end of their life, and we are working towards reaching more people in a cost effective way. This means we will be able to care for more people, and we need to change our care because people are dying over longer periods of time.”

So what are the plans?

Social Spaces

The plans for the refurbishment include flexible social and therapeutic space, available for growing day-respite services.

Nigel says it is a much-needed addition:

“children often have nothing to do and their families get quite stressed. We’ve been bringing them into the John Cheverton Centre to give the families some respite so children can join in with activities. what we want to do is create bespoke spaces or rooms for children and adults to come together and benefit from being together. So it’s not about beds, it’s about socialisation and keeping people well.”

Giving Care Sooner

Among the new initiatives will be a ‘last years of life care coordination centre’. It means those likely to need hospice care in their future can be supported and integrated sooner. And more people would be able to use it too. At the moment, 30% of Islanders could benefit from hospice facilities but are not able to receive care there.

Training

Facilities for education and training will be included. The hospice hopes expertise and knowledge in end-of-life care could then be shared across the Island’s care homes and local communities. The hospice will also look to recruit more volunteers to support people in their own home.

End Of Life Wishes

The refurbished building would also be a venue from which to offer workshops and information for Islanders about death and dying. The Earl Mountbatten Hospice wants to break what it says is the stigma of talking about death.

Any work will also involve discussions with the charity KissyPuppy, which was set up in the name of a young Islander. Sophie Rolf died in 2013 after bravely battling a brain tumour. The Sophie Rolf Fund already pays (when it is needed) for ward facilities for children who require end-of-life hospice care.

It is hoped that the refurbishment of Oak House will allow the hospice to provide additional bolt-on services and activities aimed at children, helping them get used to the hospice in the earlier years of their life-limiting condition, so it does not seems such a scary place to be when they reach the end of their lives.

