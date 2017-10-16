British actress Sophie Turner has become engaged to American singer Joe Jonas.

The Game Of Thrones star confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a picture of her hand sporting a diamond ring, on top of Jonas’s hand.

I said yes, wrote the 21-year-old, who stars as Sansa Stark in the hit TV show.

Jonas, frontman for dance-rock band DNCE, shared the same image on his Instagram account.

She said yes, the 28-year-old wrote alongside it.

The pair have been dating since 2016.

Jonas’s brother Nick was among those to send congratulations online.

He tweeted: Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much.

(c) Sky News 2017: Game Of Thrones’ Sophie Turner to marry Joe Jonas

