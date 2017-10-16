Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) is asking for your help to keep it flying by launching its ‘Small Change, Big Difference’ campaign today (Monday).

The charity says it currently costs £9,000 a day to keep the services going – so, it’s launching a campaign to help provide a steady income and secure the charity’s future.

The three main fundraising aims are to maintain the current service, have a doctor on-board for every mission, and to extend flying hours – working towards a 24 hour service.

It says you can help by donating the cost equivalent of a Curly Wurly . Supporters are being asked to donate £8 a month – which is 26p a day – or just over 1p an hour.

HIOWAA Head of Income Generation, Rachel Leaman said:

“Your small donation will make a big difference to the future of your Air Ambulance. We’ve had some fun looking for everyday objects costing around 26p that we can use to highlight our campaign. We want our supporters to know that for the cost of a daily Curly Wurly, they could help the long-term future of their Air Ambulance.”

You can read more about the campaign, and the work of the charity here.

