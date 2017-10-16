A man who stole a dumper truck while under the influence of alcohol and crashed into several vehicles in Newport will be sentenced at the Isle of Wight Crown Court next month (November).

Ben Cooney, 19, of Atkinson Drive, Newport, was charged with:

Aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage of £5,000 or over

Driving without a licence

Drink driving

Driving without insurance

Five counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000

He appeared at the Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (14) and was released on conditional bail.

He will appear at the Isle of Wight Crown Court for sentencing on 10 November.

