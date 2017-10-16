James Corden has apologised after making jokes about the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The Late Late Show host said his intention had been to shame the Hollywood producer, not to cause any offence.

Sky News estimates more than 40 women have come forward with accusations of rape, sexual assault and harassment against Weinstein, although the disgraced filmmaker denies wrongdoing.

Speaking at an AmfAR charity gala, Corden told his audience: It’s a beautiful night here in LA.

So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.

Among his other jokes were: It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water.

Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath.

Corden apologised on Twitter, writing: To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter.

I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behaviour, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims.

I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention.

Many of those on social media did not see anything funny in Corden’s jokes.

Italian actress Asia Argento, one of his Weinstein’s accusers, said on Twitter: shame on this pig and everyone who grunted with him.

Rose McGowan, another Weinstein accuser, tweeted that Corden’s jokes showed EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are.

(c) Sky News 2017: James Corden apologises for Weinstein jokes

Comments

comments