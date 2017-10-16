Chronic pain equipment is now available on the Isle of Wight, thanks to The Friends of St Mary’s Hospital.

Costing £16,950, the equipment, based at the Day Surgical Unit, provides a radio frequency pulse that works in conjunction with injections.

If untreated, chronic pain is said to impact on a patients’ personal relationships, work productivity and daily routine. The new equipment is expected to reduce the number of hospital appointments.

Theatre practitioner Paul Newnham says he’s grateful:

“Around six or seven patients a week make use of the equipment, generally coming in for the day. It is certainly a lot better than the equipment we had been using for the past 12 years.”

The charity says its made the purchase to help improve patients’ quality of life.

