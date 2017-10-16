The New York Giants pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season so far by dominating the Broncos in Denver, winning 23-10 on Sunday night.

Eli Manning ignored the loss to injuries of four of their leading wide receivers, including star man Odell Beckham Jr – out for the season with a broken ankle picked up in Week Five – and led the team to a stunning road win.

In truth though, it was the New York run game and on defence where they dominated most – defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul had a trio of sacks, and a forced fumble, while Orleans Darkwa rushed for 117 yards against a Broncos ‘D’ who were allowing just 50.8 yards rushing per game beforehand.

It was Denver who this time suffered the injury woes, rather than their opponents, with quarterback Trevor Siemian knocked out of the game briefly, while right tackle Menelik Watson (calf) and receivers Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and rookie Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) too had to depart.

Siemian threw two interceptions on the night, including a pick-six to cornerback Janoris Jenkins, whose 43-yard return for a TD gave the Giants a 17-3 half-time lead after Manning had earlier connected with rookie tight end Evan Engram on a five-yard score.

Aldrick Rosas added two further field goals to the Giants’ lead after the break, either side of Siemian touchdown pass to Jeff Heuerman for Denver, but the hosts never truly threatened New York’s superiority.

The Broncos slip to 4-2 on the season, while the Giants (1-5) are finally off the mark, winning their first game at the sixth attempt.

