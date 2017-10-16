Restart A Heart: Join Isle Of Wight Children And Learn How To Save A Life

School children from across the Isle of Wight are at fire stations today (Monday) learning how to save lives with CPR, marking the annual European Restart A Heart Day.

“The key message is very much that young people can save lives,” says Louise Walker, Head of Ambulance Training and Community Response Services for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

“This is something that other countries have been doing for a long time and statistically their survival rates are much better than in the UK. When children learn how to call for help, how to start CPR, that’s going to make a huge difference between life and death.”

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has opened its doors to host sessions for school children in the morning, and for members of the public in the afternoon (between 3pm and 5pm at Newport, East Cowes, Yarmouth, Ventnor, and Ryde fire stations). Techniques are being demonstrated by Community First Responders, who are ambulance service-trained and tasked volunteers.

Even if you think you know how to save a life, Louise Walker says it is still worth going to one of today’s open drop-in public sessions:

“Having to face somebody in a cardiac arrest situation is not nice. [Training] gives you the confidence to use those skills. Some people may have been trained years ago and guidelines may have changed. It’s good to refresh your knowledge. It’s good to update your skills. We need the public to be doing more…starting CPR early and fetching that defibrillator.”

A few years ago, finding a public access defibrillator would have been challenge enough but, from double figures, numbers of the life-saving pieces of equipment have soared to well over 300. There is one available close to where you are reading this.

However, there is more work to do, says Louise Walker:

“We want to be the safest place to live. “The first three minutes are crucial. Every minute we delay, the chance of survival decreases by 12 per cent.”

The techniques work. Often first on the scene, volunteer Community First Responders save lives. Today (Monday) one volunteer will be reunited with one of his former patients. And while some school children learn those key skills, others are wearing red, in return for funds that will help spread the message further.

