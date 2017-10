Have you been wondering why the sky over the Isle of Wight is distinctively dark today (Monday) with a slight sepia tone?

Well, it is believed to be dust pulled in from the Sahara Desert combined with smoke from the forest fires which are raging in Portugal and Spain.

In Newport, the sky has turned very dark, with a slight brown/red tinge.

It has also made the sun appear more red and pink (if you can see it).

The reason for the darkness has been confirmed by the Met Office and BBC weather.

