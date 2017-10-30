HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy’s new £3 billion aircraft carrier, will be sailing past the Isle of Wight this afternoon (Monday).

The nation’s new flagship was set to leave Portsmouth Naval Base last week for its second set of sea trials, but did not sail because of bad weather.

It is now set to depart around 1pm – according to The Queen’s Harbour Master listing – and should be seen off Ryde.

@HMSQnlz leaving for the first time. Front row seat for MRSY to wish fair winds for sea trials. @PortsmouthProud #QNLZatsea @RoyalNavy pic.twitter.com/G1udcGuqbb — HMS Mersey (@hms_mersey) October 30, 2017

