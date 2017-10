A ‘major’ internet outage is affecting Isle of Wight businesses and schools today (Monday).

Wightfibre says it is working to fix the issue as quickly as possible, but says the problem is Islandwide.

Medina College is one of the schools affected. It has issued a standby phone number if parents need to contact the school – 07801 386065.

The Isle of Wight Council is also understood to have been affected.

*UPDATED 11.20am.

*Internet connection is now being restored.

Comments

comments