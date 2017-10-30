Isle Of Wight Festival Shortlisted For UK Festival Awards

The 2017 Isle of Wight Festival has been shortlisted for two UK Festival Awards , ahead of a ceremony that will take place on 30 November.

The Seaclose Park event, which was headlined by Rod Stewart, David Guetta and Bastille in June, is up against Camp Bestival among others in the Best Family Festival category. In the Best Major Festival category, the Isle of Wight Festival will need to beat Download and Latitude, among other nominees, to win.

Southsea’s Victorious, which drew crowds from the Isle of Wight, is in the running for Marketing Campaign of the Year.

Former Isle of Wight event Bestival, which moved to Dorset for 2017, is nominated for Best Festival Production.

