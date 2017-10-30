Isle of Wight NHS Trust is replacing its “unfit” IT system after “significant failures”.

A report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in April found that the existing database was not ‘fit for purpose’, with numerous incidents of lost data, visit lists and allocations being incorrect.

The Trust says it previously failed to put in place a failsafe system for Community Nursing Appointments, which led to an elderly Isle of Wight man missing out on a “vital home visit”. It added that it’s unknown whether this contributed to 96-year-old Thomas Higgins’ fall, or death in 2016.

A spokesperson said:

“Human error resulted in a significant failing and the failure of Trust systems contributed to the Trust’s ability to fulfill our commitment to provide quality care to all our patients. For this we sincerely apologised to Mr Higgins’ family.”

The new database, TPP’s SystmOne, is set to go live 29 November and staff training is currently underway.

Comments

comments