Slashed Winter Opening Hours At Isle Of Wight Waste Site

The winter opening hours at the Isle of Wight’s Lynnbottom Household Waste Recycling Centre have been slashed, compared to 2016.

Last winter, the tip near Downend opened between 7am and 6pm.

The 2017 winter opening hours are in force from today (Monday). The site will only be open between 10am and 6pm. It means it will be open an average of 21 fewer hours a week, compared to 2016.

The Isle of Wight Council says,

Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh Household Waste and Recycling Centres will be open from 10am to 6pm. Lynnbottom HWRC at Newport, will be open seven days a week, including bank holidays (apart from Christmas Day). Afton Marsh HWRC, near Freshwater, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, including bank holidays (apart from Christmas Day).

