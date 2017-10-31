Free Bus For Island Cancer Patients To Stop Running

A service that links the Isle of Wight’s hovercraft route to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, used by Isle of Wight cancer patients, will stop running next month (November).

The Wessex Cancer Trust has revealed its minibus service will end on 10 November.

Those who use it say they have had little notice and are worried about the impact it will have on Islanders.

“Goodness knows what we’re going to do from this point on. I do fear for the consequences of this decision.” – Dave Kiely, Isle of Wight Prostate Cancer Support Group.

Launched in 2014, the service has been free for Islanders with cancer who need to get to the mainland hospital for treatment.

The Wessex Cancer Trust says it cannot run the service without a donation from the NHS on the Isle of Wight and says it has been informed that CCG funding is to stop. It told Isle of Wight Radio,

“We have been told that funding rules dictate that the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) on the Island cannot fund patient transport services outside of the national eligibility scheme. This means the NHS can no longer make a contribution to the minibus. “It is with great sadness that we now have to tell our passengers and our fantastic, dedicated drivers that the service is no longer funded and cannot continue. “We are proud to say we provided thousands of journeys to help people from the Isle of Wight get to their hospital appointments in Portsmouth, and we know patients really valued the support it gave them.”

Dave Kiely was among those who relied on the service and is chair of the Isle of Wight Prostate Cancer Support Group. He is worried that the decision to cut the service could deter Islanders from seeking treatment across the Solent. He told Isle of Wight Radio,

“I think many men will actually instead decide to go down the surgery route, rather than incur the expense. As key stakeholders, you would have thought patients would have been given more time to make alternative preparations than two weeks.”

Isle of Wight Radio has approached the Island’s Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) for a comment.

