Halloween Safety Advice Issued By Hampshire Constabulary

Stay safe when you are trick or treating, says Hampshire Constabulary this Halloween.

The police force has issued advice for trick or treaters and householders, and it has created a poster to display if you do not want to take part. You can download it here.

Hampshire Constabulary is urging Islanders to take notice of “no trick or treating” signs. It is urging those householders who do not want to open the door to visitors to display a poster.

Police are advising that you do not have to answer the door if you do not want to.

Meanwhile, children are warned to take a torch, to stay in a group accompanied by an adult, to take care when crossing roads and not to enter houses.

