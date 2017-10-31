Hovertravel has published its new winter timetable which adds an extra service on Saturday afternoons.

The extra departure for the winter 2017 and 2018 timetable will be the 2.45pm on Saturdays.

Loretta Lale, Head of Commercial at Hovertravel, said:

“Last winter we carefully monitored every service to see how busy they were, and we listened to all the feedback we received from our customers. “For 2017/18 winter season, we only needed to introduce one additional Saturday service to ensure our winter service provides a frequent service at the most popular times. Our supervisors at both Ryde and Southsea can run extra services on the day if there is sufficient demand.”

As in previous winters, during the week, Hovertravel will operate an hourly service after the commuter morning peak, from the 0915 Ryde departure until the 1315 Ryde departure. There will then be a 1345 departure from Ryde, to help customers who wish to leave or return in the middle of a weekday. The service is then hourly until the commuter evening peak starts with the 1545 Ryde departure. The 15-minute frequency during both the morning and evening commuter peaks remains.

From 1 November the new winter 17/18 timetable will be available on Hovertravel’s free smartphone app which gives next service information and allows customers to track the hovercraft in real-time on a live map.

Comments

comments