An Isle of Wight cat has been voted runner-up in a competition for National Black Cat Day.

Bagheera, a jet-black cat from the Isle of Wight, is one of seven feline faces in the competition run by Cats Protection as part of the charity’s National Black Cat Day (held annually on 27 October).

The feline welfare charity received more than 3,000 entries from owners who sent in photos of their black or black-and-white cats, explaining why their cat is their hero.

The monochrome moggy from Newport was beaten to the top spot by a black-and-white cat named Joffrey, but the heroic black cat was one of just six runners-up to win a cat-themed goodie bag.

Bagheera’s face was also featured on Cats Protection’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profiles throughout National Black Cat Day to help highlight the thousands of unwanted black cats in desperate need of new homes.

Chloe Woodhouse, Bagheera’s owner, says the cat has helped her through difficult times:

“We adopted Bagheera just over a year ago from Cats Protection. Shortly afterwards I suffered a mental breakdown and was signed off work for nearly two months with depression and anxiety, but fortunately for me, this little fluff-ball never left my side. Knowing he was so attached to me, and how much he needed me, drove me to keep going. I truly believe he was a guardian angel sent to protect me.

She added the award is thoroughly deserved:

“To this day, he always stays near me and won’t leave my side if I’m poorly or upset. If he’s not a hero, I don’t know what is.”

LISTEN: Chloe Woodhouse has been telling Isle of Wight Radio why her cat deserves the attention:

Cats which were also crowned runners-up included Baelfire from Hampshire, Merlin from Cornwall and Pickles from Cheltenham who were also featured on Cats Protection’s online sites.

The charity’s video honouring National Black Cat Day and celebrating black cat heroes can be seen here:

National Black Cat Day also attracted support from actress Liz Carr who plays scientist Clarissa Mullery in BBC’s Silent Witness. She has three black cats including one called Will Feral.

“We love our trio of black cats. Little panthers, beautiful beasts, full of luck and love, we can’t imagine our lives without them.”

Cats Protection has thousands of monochrome moggies in care and they take 13% longer to be adopted than cats of other colours.

If you think you could give a cat – of any colour – a home, visit http://www.cats.org.uk/find-a- cat.

