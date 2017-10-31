Trains on the Isle of Wight will be suspended during a planned strike next week.

The Island Line, which helps Islanders travel 8 ¹⁄₂ miles from Ryde Pier Head to Shanklin, won’t be running for two days.

A South Western Railway spokesperson has told Isle of Wight Radio a bus replacement will be offered instead, with the rail company still finalising what times and when it will be available.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Union have told urged guard members to go on strike as part of an ongoing dispute about the role of train guards and driver-only operation (DOO) on trains.

The suspended services affect Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th of November.

Managing Director of South Western Railway, Andy Mellors says the walk-out was not their decision:

“Earlier this week following a meeting with our local RMT representatives we wrote to the RMT General Secretary setting out a framework for the operation of the new suburban fleet which would allow these talks to continue in the joint hope of finding a solution which would not inconvenience you, our passengers. “It is therefore immensely frustrating that, despite this, the RMT Executive chose to ignore this offer and instead involve our employees and you, our passengers, in damaging strike action.”

Mr Mellors added he hopes a solution can be found soon:

“No one wants a strike. I still hope that common sense will prevail and the RMT will come back to the table and work with us find a way forward.”

Recent discussions have been around the introduction of a new fleet of suburban trains which will start to arrive in 2019 and be fully introduced by December 2020. It’s said the modern trains will have air-conditioning, toilets, at seat charging facilities and improved Wi-Fi, promising to “transform the travelling experience”.

These new trains can be operated in a variety of ways and SWR has been talking to the RMT about which method of operation will be most beneficial in terms of performance and customer service.

South Western Railway says it’s finalising a contingency timetable and will publish it on their website, along with updating information on journeys to help passengers plan travel arrangements.

Anyone wanting to keep up to date with timetables can do so by clicking here.

Comments

comments