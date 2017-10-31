Various roads in Godshill could soon be limited to 20mph, under a new Isle of Wight Council proposal.

The local authority has taken the decision to back a proposal that plans to change several speed limits in Godshill to 20mph.

If the plan goes ahead it will affect the following roads:

Church Hill, Church Hollow, High Street, Hollow Lane, Newport Road, School Crescent, School Road and West Street.

The final call in date for comments or objections is 7 November.

You can view the full proposal here.

