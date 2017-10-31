The winner of this year’s Great British Bake Off appears to have accidentally been revealed by Prue Leith.
The final of this year’s show is on Channel 4 tonight (Tuesday) – and the winner is always a very close guarded secret.
But, the veteran baker and television presenter tweeted:
“@PrueLeith No one told me judging a #gbbo final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win. Bravo….” – then wrote the name of the winner.
The tweet has since been deleted.
The end of the programme will see either Kate Lyon, Sophie Faldo or Steven Carter-Bailey crowned the winner.
WARNING: DO NOT SCROLL DOWN IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW THE WINNER
A tweet posted from the @PrueLeith Twitter account this morning: