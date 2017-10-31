The winner of this year’s Great British Bake Off appears to have accidentally been revealed by Prue Leith.

The final of this year’s show is on Channel 4 tonight (Tuesday) – and the winner is always a very close guarded secret.

But, the veteran baker and television presenter tweeted:

“@PrueLeith No one told me judging a #gbbo final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win. Bravo….” – then wrote the name of the winner.

The tweet has since been deleted.

The end of the programme will see either Kate Lyon, Sophie Faldo or Steven Carter-Bailey crowned the winner.

WARNING: DO NOT SCROLL DOWN IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW THE WINNER

A tweet posted from the @PrueLeith Twitter account this morning:

