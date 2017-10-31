To celebrate Halloween, Royal Mail has revealed the UK’s most popular spooky street and house names.

Analysis of Royal Mail’s database, which covers over 29.5 million addresses, shows that 748 towns and cities around the UK are home to at least one Halloween themed house name, while 255 feature a spooky street name.

Cemetery came top for both street and house names, featuring on street signs in 360 postcodes and in 516 house names across the UK.

The top 10 scary street and house names include:

Street Names* House Names Cemetery (360) Cemetery (516) Grave (55) Candy (178) Hanging (46) Cobweb (131) Hallows (39) Hallows (91) Candy (13) Hanging (65) Devils (13) Cauldron (40) Warlock (12) Witch (38) Witch (11) Wizard (37) Broomstick (10) Haunt (36) Howl (10) Bat (29)

(*These include variations such as street/lane/close/avenue etc.)

Dark and winding roads

Some less common street names are also sure to give trick or treaters a fright this Halloween.

London is home to both Warlock Road and Spirit Quay. Hell Pit Lane in Melton Constable stands out while Residents of Dorking will be well aware of Spook Hill. Pumpkin Hill in Slough adds flavour to proceedings.

Steve Rooney, Head of Royal Mail’s Address Management unit, said:

“Halloween is a big deal across the UK so we wanted to find out whether the public interest was reflected in street and house names. “Given the variety of fantastic examples we found, Brits clearly aren’t too scared by the thought of a spooky address. “We hope everyone celebrating Halloween this year has a frightfully fun night!”

