Be New Yorkers.

At 3.05pm the West Side highway bike path on the edge of the Hudson River would have been busy.

It acts like a motorway for cyclists along the edge of Manhattan, separated from the road – a safe, speedy, healthy way to get to work or get around, as members of my family do every day, in that precise spot.

There are two schools nearby and both finish around that time. Students would have been lingering in groups as they do, maybe some of them were already on bikes, heading home.

Mums and toddlers were probably there, enjoying a walk after nap time and the light breeze off the Hudson, young professionals were likely to be sipping coffee on a bench nearby, taking a break from their jobs at one of the many corporations based in the area – Conde Nast, Goldman Sachs, and so on.

They would all have been enjoying a glorious autumn day, the kind that makes you so happy to be living or working in New York City and wondering why you’d want to be anywhere else.

Then 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov deliberately ploughed along that busy bike path, killing at least eight and injuring more than 10 others.

One police contact who was on the scene within minutes of it happening told me that many of the victims had been wearing headphones, so they never saw it coming.

Past the tennis courts and the dog run the small truck ploughed, past the play area, playground and skate park, before smashing in to a school bus just meters from the 9/11 Memorial.

Today, as then, ordinary New Yorkers going about their business, were suddenly sucked in to a senseless act of cowardly violence.

Lives forever transformed.

The homemade safety checks would have sprung in to action. Phones in pockets or scattered on the ground buzzing, lighting up with WhatsApp, instagram, text and Facebook messages.

You safe?.

Anyone who lives in a place that’s been attacked before knows the routine.

I’ve done it to my friends in London.

This time they did it to me.

But the people with the blind misfortune to be on that path at that moment weren’t able to reply.

Crushed bodies, mangled bikes. First responders doing their jobs, fighting back the tears and the rage.

Within hours, the familiar, hastily assembled press briefing was underway.

The famous Village Halloween Parade would go on, surrounded by sand filled trucks.

Live your life urged state governor Andrew Cuomo in the aftermath of this awful awful day.

Be New Yorkers.

And so, in the absence of any other choice, we will.

