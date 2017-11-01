Have you been experiencing Freeview television problems today (Wednesday)?

A period of unusual ‘high pressure weather’ is causing problems with Freeview in the south of England – Isle of Wight Radio has been told – including on the Island.

Problems appear to be particularly focused in the south of England, according to DownDetector.

Bournemouth, Brighton and London are said to be badly affected.

Islanders are advised not to try to re-tune their Freeview, as it will return to normal once the weather conditions change.

