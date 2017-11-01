Petition Launched But Impact Will Be Considered Over Hersey Nature Reserve Plan

The Isle of Wight Council says it and Natural England will consider a controversial plan by Seaview Yacht Club to extend its existing boat-park.

Campaigners opposed to the idea claim a rich, diverse and valuable wildlife site on Duver Road is under threat. They have launched a petition calling for protection for the site.

Isle of Wight Council says it understands the wishes of Seaview Yacht Club to increase its boat storage nearer to a proposed new opening in the seawall, but says any incursion into adjacent Hersey Nature Reserve would only be given permission if it could be proved that the change would not impact the reserve, or the adjacent Site of Special Scientific Interest.

When the £4.5 million sea wall was created at Seaview in 2003, the Hersey Nature Reserve was created to make up for any habitat lost in the build.

