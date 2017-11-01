With the rain falling steadily onto the Trent Bridge pitch, the cloudless skies and searing temperatures of Brisbane seem a world away, writes Sam Drury.

Yet as Stuart Broad stresses the importance of a strong and uncompromising start to England’s Ashes defence, an otherwise calm, laid-back demeanour is, for the briefest of moments, replaced by an altogether steelier tone and in his head he is already there, knees pumping, as he charges in to bowl in front of a baying Gabba crowd.

Forget about Perth, forget about Melbourne, if we get off and running in Brisbane at the Gabba, that will set up our tour, he told Sky Sports.

Broad – or the 27-year-old medium-pace bowler as the Brisbane Courier insisted on calling him during the 2013/14 Ashes – knows better than most, though, that there is far more to an Ashes tour than what happens on the pitch.

He arrived in Australia four years ago as public enemy No 1 following his failure to walk during the Trent Bridge Test that summer and with the Australian press only too happy to stoke things up, Broad bore the brunt as the home fans engaged in the usual verbal sparring with the England fielders – a rather one-side contest in most instances.

While the Aussies routed England on the field, Mitchell Johnson leading the charge as the hosts stormed to a 5-0 whitewash, Broad had an unlikely ally in helping him to hold his own when dealing with the Australian fans.

The abuse you get from crowds is never personal abuse. I think as a player you have to smile and take that as relatively tongue-in-cheek.

I was fortunate that last time we were there, I’d just read Alex Ferguson’s autobiography and he said that when Patrick Vieira came to Old Trafford, they booed him and abused him but that was a sign of respect for the player.

Whether that is what the Australians were doing for me, I’m not sure, but I took it that way so it was a lot easier for me to deal with. I felt I actually had a really great rapport with the Australian public towards the end.

They gave me heaps, I gave my best back and the thing about Australians and Australian sport is that they’re desperate to win but they respect you if you give everything and you play your sport with your heart and passion, as well as your skill.

That is always how I’ve tried to play my cricket, so that’s why I was able to smile and laugh with the Australian public.

The ongoing Ben Stokes saga means neither Aussie players nor fans will be short of ammunition this time around and the mind games are already well underway.

David Warner made the headlines for his promise of hatred and war this winter, Pat Cummins has provided the England batsmen with the seemingly obligatory bouncer warning, while Chris Woakes offered the first England riposte as he questioned durability of the Australia pace bowlers and whether they have much in the way of back-up.

There will be no shortage of scorching soundbites in the next three weeks but Broad has seen it all before and is confident this England squad can accept the hype for what it is, allowing them to enjoy the tour and focus on achieving on-field success.

It is a pretty fearless group that we are taking over and some awesome players who play a type of cricket that will suit Australian conditions, in my opinion.

It was brilliant this summer to take momentum into the winter, winning two series with some performances that were very strong throughout. Beating South Africa at home for the first time since 1998 shouldn’t be underestimated.

That was a brilliant Test series and we go to Australia with players performing nicely, but Australia is all about character. The tour tests your character as an international sportsman and that’s exciting, that is what you want to be there for.

We’ve got guys in the team who have the right character to perform at the top level and I think the big thing for us will be not looking too far ahead.

It is a tour that you have to go and embrace. Don’t lock yourself in your room and be scared of going out because someone might say something to you, all that kind of thing. Go out and enjoy what Australia has to offer because it is one of the greatest places in the world.

If you do that then generally you can relax and play good cricket.

As well as the summer went for England, and despite moving past Sir Ian Botham into second on the list of England Test wicket-takers, Broad often cut a frustrated figure.

The seamer took 20 wickets across the seven Tests, fewer than both he and the English cricketing public have come to expect over the years, but Broad is philosophical as he reflects on a relatively fruitless summer and the spate of dropped catches that contributed to it.

The older and more experienced I’ve got, I’ve started to judge myself less on the wickets I’ve taken and more on the chances I’ve created. And actually, throughout the summer I did do my role and create some decent chances.

Yeah, unfortunately some of those went down and it didn’t quite work for me. Ben Stokes and Rooty came up to me as we were walking off at Lord’s and said ‘it has been a bit of an unlucky summer for you but hopefully you’re saving your wickets up for Australia’.

I felt like I bowled pretty well, at a decent pace and my wrist has got back into a position that is somewhere close to its best and I’m looking forward to getting back to Australia and hopefully getting on one of those runs where wickets come for me.

The rain shows no signs of relenting as the interview concludes but Brisbane now feels that much closer and soon enough Broad will be there, knees pumping as he charges into bowl in front of a baying Gabba crowd.

(c) Sky News 2017: Stuart Broad urges ‘fearless’ England to embrace the challenges of an Ashes tour

