Thousands of people on the Isle of Wight are apparently living in ‘fuel poverty’, according to The Footprints Trust.

The Isle of Wight charity says the Island has one of the highest amounts of fuel poverty. It claims 15% of the population – up to 15,000 households – are suffering as a result.

General manager, Ray Harrington-Vail said:

“The main cause is because we have a lot of sub-standard housing. A lot of houses are not insulated, so they’re throwing away heat through the roof and the walls. Another reason is that people don’t switch their energy suppliers. People stay with the supplier they’ve always been with, and that can often be the most expensive.”

Ray also had this advice:

“The most important thing is not to try and heat your whole home. Also, don’t leave things turned on in rooms you’re not in – particularly things like plasma televisions which use a lot of energy, even when they’re on standby. The other thing is to look again at making sure you’re getting the best energy deal.”

Comments

comments