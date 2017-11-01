Witnesses have described the chaotic scene of a white pickup truck hitting cyclists on a path near the World Trade Center and slamming into a school bus.

They say the driver got out of his vehicle brandishing what appeared to be a gun in each hand.

A 14-year-old student from the nearby Stuyvesant High School told the New York Post: What happened was there was a car crash… he came out of one of the cars. He had two guns.

He was running around Chambers and somebody started to chase him.

I heard four to six gunshots – everybody starts running.

Manhattan restaurant chef Eugene Duffy was crossing a street when he heard something, turned back and saw the pickup truck on the bike path and heard a scream.

At first he thought it was a Halloween prank but said the scream was horrendous.

He said: I look down and I see a white pickup truck a couple of more blocks down in the bike path.

Automatically, I know something is wrong. Then as I go down more towards where the girl is screaming, I see two gentlemen laying there and they have tyre marks across their bodies.

Mr Duffy said he saw the bodies of two men on the ground, their bikes mangled.

He says he ran south and saw a yellow half-size school bus that appeared to have been T-boned, with firefighters trying to get children out.

Another witness, John Williams,22 was on his way to the park. He said: I didn’t see the actual shooting, but I got there about 30 seconds after.

There was a smell of gunshots. There was a man lying on the ground. It looked as if he’d been shot.

