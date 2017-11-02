The actor Dustin Hoffman has been accused of sexual assault against a girl when she was 17 years old.

Anna Graham Hunter, now an author, claims she was groped on several occasions by the actor while she worked as a production assistant on the 1985 film Death Of A Salesman.

Hoffman, now 80, is said to have spoken openly about sex with the then 17-year-old, and allegedly told her he wanted a hard-boiled egg and a soft-boiled clitoris when she took his breakfast order.

She alleges the actor grabbed her bottom on multiple occasions, despite her slapping his hand away and telling him he was a dirty old man.

Writing for Hollywood Reporter, Ms Hunter said: At 49, I understand what Dustin Hoffman did as it fits into the larger pattern of what women experience in Hollywood and everywhere.

He was a predator, I was a child, and this was sexual harassment.

Diary entries she shared from the time also suggest he told another assistant he wanted her right breast for lunch.

In a statement to Hollywood Reporter, Hoffman said: I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.

Since allegations against Harvey Weinstein surfaced, Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey have also been accused of sexual harassment by men and women in Hollywood.

Piven has denied the allegations against him – describing them as appalling.

In response to claims made by Anthony Rapp, Spacey issued an apology and said he did not recall the incident, which was alleged to have happened in 1986.

(c) Sky News 2017: Dustin Hoffman accused of sex assault on girl, 17, on film set

