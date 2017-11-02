Fog could affect travel on – and off – the Isle of Wight this evening (Thursday) and tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the south, but says the Island should escape the worst of it.

Meanwhile, fog has been affecting some cross-Solent travel today.

A Red Funnel spokesperson said:

“Following the on-going delays caused by the dense fog in the Solent this morning, Red Funnel has cancelled its 19.30 sailing from Southampton to East Cowes and the 19.30 sailing from East Cowes to Southampton this evening in order to restore the published timetable from 21.00 hrs. “Vehicle customers booked on affected sailings are being contacted and foot passengers wishing to travel during this period can use their tickets to travel via West Cowes as the Red Jet service is unaffected. Red Funnel would like to take the opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience and would advise customers requiring further information to call 02380 019192.”

The warning is in place from 7pm until 11am tomorrow.

Comments

comments