Isle of Wight Foodbank is calling for your help and donations as winter draws in and stocks go down.

The Foodbank’s manager has told Isle of Wight Radio that it was packed full of kind donations over the harvest time, but she’s now worried about preparing for the Christmas period.

Hannah King also explained which items it is short of at the moment; fruit squash, coffee, spaghetti, custard and jam.

Hannah said:

“We help a huge variety of age groups. You’ve got the youngsters that have maybe left school or college and haven’t been able to get a job so they’re struggling. Then you have the families who are also struggling, even when both parents are in full-time employment. And then you have the older generation, who probably find it hardest to ask for our help.”

If you find yourself in need of the foodbanks’ services you can find contact details here.

And if you think you could help by donating here’s all the info on what to do next.

