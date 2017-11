The police helicopter has been spotted over the east side of the Isle of Wight this afternoon (Thursday).

The National Police Air Support (NPAS) Redhill has been seen over Sandown, Brading and Ventnor.

Isle of Wight Radio has been told it is part of an on-going ‘police task’.

Police officers have been seen at the entrance to Culver Cliff, but it is unclear if it is related to the helicopter.

