“Loving”, “kind”, “thoughtful” and “much missed” are among the tributes being paid to Isle of Wight businessman Andy Gustar.

The man behind long-running Island business Hamilton’s Butchers died on Tuesday, at the Earl Mountbatten Hospice.

Thanking customers for their commitment to buying local produce and supporting local business, Andy’s daughter Kerry posted on social media to say the business has now closed.

Comments

comments