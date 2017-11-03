A four-legged Isle of Wight celebrity is retiring today.

The Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary is preparing to welcome Jim-Bob, known as the ‘George Clooney’ of the donkey world, from Carisbrooke Castle to his new retirement home.

After years working the 16th Century waterwheel at the English Heritage attraction, Jimbob is due to retire at the Donkey Sanctuary.

The other donkeys at the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary have been excited about Jimbob’s arrival…

Jim-Bob used to be a show donkey.

English Heritage says he also has the best singing voice.

Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary Manager Derek Needham says he’s been looking forward to meeting Jim-Bob:

“Jimbob has got one or two medical conditions that we’re going to be making sure we look after. [It will be an] absolutely fantastic retirement. Lots of pastures, lots of meadows, lots of paddocks, beautiful indoor facilities. Loads and loads of people giving him care, fuss and attention.”