It’s a feel good furrr-day and this week we are looking for a home for the lovely Ellie.

This Isle of Wight cat needs a loving home.

She is a very strong character who is looking to form a strong bond with that one special person.

A highly intelligent girlie who lives to play and loves a lap.

Could you offer her a forever home?

Find out more about Ellie and how you could adopt her from Cats Protection Isle of Wight.

Comments

comments