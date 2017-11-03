Twitter has blamed Donald Trump’s disappearance from the platform on a rogue employee who deleted the President’s account on their last day of work.

The internet was seized by a brief spell of panic just before 11pm on Thursday, when the US President’s Twitter account disappeared suddenly and without explanation.

For eleven exhilarating minutes, a search for @realDonaldTrump returned only a blue background and the line sorry that page does not exist.

The sight sent those who witnessed it into a frenzy of disbelief. Many were overjoyed at the disappearance of one of the platform’s most powerful and prolific accounts; others furious at the deactivation.

Those seeking an explanation suggested the account had been hacked, or perhaps even suspended by Twitter.

But before the population could fully comprehend the enormity of its absence the President’s account returned, without fanfare and as mysteriously it had disappeared.

Twitter quickly responded to the incident, tweeting at first that the account had been inadvertently deactivated due to human error and was being investigated.

Its explanation was soon changed, however, with a second tweet announcing the deactivation had been carried out by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day

Many users responded with glee to the news, praising the unknown former employee as a hero.

Others, however, judged the deletion an affront to the principles of free speech, or expressed concern that a customer service employee was apparently able to delete whole twitter accounts at their whim.

As the rest of the world struggled to come to terms with the brief absence and swift return of his account, however, Mr Trump seamlessly returned to his usual Twitter form.

In the hours following his short departure The President tweeted zealously about a tax cut roll out, alleged violations of campaign finance laws and James Comey’s leadership, as well as promoting an interview with Fox News.

(c) Sky News 2017: For 11 minutes, Donald Trump’s Twitter ceased to exist

