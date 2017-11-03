Moors murderer Ian Brady’s remains have been buried at sea following his cremation, Tameside council has said.

The serial killer, who used the name Ian Stewart-Brady, died aged 79 on 15 May and was cremated without ceremony.

His body was collected from the mortuary at Royal Liverpool hospital by a Tameside Council official at around 9pm on 25 October, court documents show.

The corpse was then taken with a police escort to Southport Crematorium, where the cremation took place at 10pm without music or flowers.

Brady’s ashes were placed in a weighted biodegradable urn, driven to Liverpool Marina and dispatched at sea on Thursday at 2.30am.

In the 1960s, Brady tortured and murdered five children along with Myra Hindley, who died in prison in 2002.

There had been fears his remains would be scattered on Saddleworth Moor – where the couple buried four of their victims.

Brady and Hindley were convicted of luring children and teenagers to their deaths. Their victims were sexually tortured before being buried on the moor in the south Pennines.

Pauline Reade, 16, disappeared on her way to a disco on 12 July, 1963, and John Kilbride was snatched four months later.

Keith Bennett was taken on 16 June, 1964, after going to visit his grandmother; Lesley Ann Downey, 10, was lured from a Boxing Day funfair the same year and Edward Evans, 17, was killed in October 1965.

Brady was given whole life sentences for the murders of John, Lesley Ann and Edward.

He died at Ashworth High Security Hospital in Maghull, Merseyside, where he had been locked up since 1985.

Hindley was convicted of killing Lesley Ann and Edward and shielding Brady after John’s murder. She was jailed for life.

They both later confessed to the murders of Pauline – whose body was found in 1987 – and Keith. His body has never been discovered.

In a statement, Tameside and Oldham councils said: We are pleased that this matter is now concluded and we are grateful for the support and professionalism shown… to ensure Ian Stewart-Brady’s body and remains were disposed of expediently at sea in a manner compatible with the public interest and those of the victim’s relatives.

